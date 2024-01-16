Games
Snowy Red Brick Bench
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Someone might have sat here, alone in the snow, thinking of warmer days since passed...
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
