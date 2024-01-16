Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Snowy Red Brick Bench

Item Details

Details

Someone might have sat here, alone in the snow, thinking of warmer days since passed...

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Online Store Updates With Holiday Items and Heavensturn 2022 Gear
Mike Williams
Fortnite Fortbytes Guide - All Known Challenges, Locations, and Rewards
Dillon Skiffington
How to Color Your Chocobo in FFXIV
Mills Webster