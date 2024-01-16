Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Snow Drift
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A giant pile of pristine white snow. Yellow coloring optional.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Fortnite Patch 10.0 Patch Notes - BRUTE, Missions, Rift Zones
Dillon Skiffington
Fortnite Update 10.10 Patch Notes - Retail Row, BRUTE Update
Dillon Skiffington
Stardew Valley Gifts Guide - Everyone's Favorite Gifts
Sam Desatoff
,
Dillon Skiffington