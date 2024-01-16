Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMedicines & Meals
Item Icon

Smelling Salts

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

This alchemically crafted restorative instantly rouses most sleeping targets.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Rock Salt
5
Item Icon
Desert Saffron
5
Item Icon
Blue Landtrap Leaf
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
4
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

