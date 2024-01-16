Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Medicines & Meals
Smelling Salts
Medicine - Item Level 40
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
This alchemically crafted restorative instantly rouses most sleeping targets.
Recast
1m 30s
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
9 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Rock Salt
5
Desert Saffron
5
Blue Landtrap Leaf
5
Crystals
Water Shard
4
Lightning Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
40
Total Crafted
3
Durability
80
Difficulty
138
Max Quality
1400
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
