FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Smaragdos
Seafood - Item Level 545
Item Details
Details
An ancient fish with a green body. [Suitable for printing on large canvases.]
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
