Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMedicines & Meals
Item Icon

Slow Ward Potion

Item Details

HQ

Details

Slightly increases resistance to slow. Duration: 15s

Attributes

Related Posts

Final Fantasy XIV Xtreme Beach Volleyball When
placeholder
Paul Tamayo,Ian Taylor
FFXIV Alliance Raid Guide: Myths of the Realm - Aglaia (Patch 6.1)
Mike Williams
E3 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Preview
Dillon Skiffington