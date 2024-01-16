Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Slanted Wall

Item Details

Details

This freestanding wall adds fashionable and potentially confounding angles to any interior.

Attributes

Related Posts

The FFXIV Healer’s Kiss of Death, and Other Creative Player-Made Twists
Jenny Zheng
FFXIV Opens Weapon Design Contest For Reaper and Sage
Mike Williams
FFXIV Maintenance Scheduled for Patch 6.18 Hotfixes (July 12)
Michael Higham