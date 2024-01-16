Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Slanted Skylight
Furnishing - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A freestanding sloped wall with an inbuilt window to let the sun─and only the sun, somehow─in.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
