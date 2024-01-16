Games
Skysung Round Knife
Leatherworker's Primary Tool - Item Level 500
Item Details
51
Physical Damage
47.6
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Improved Skysteel tool.
Classes
LTW - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
CP
+6
Control
+455
Craftsmanship
+830
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
