Skysung Fishing Rod Replica
Fisher's Primary Tool - Item Level 1
Item Details
5
Physical Damage
5.33
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
FSH - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Gathering
+26
Perception
+14
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
