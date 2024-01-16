Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Skybuilders' Soap
Miscellany - Item Level 290
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Be careful to whom you give this. They may think you are trying to tell them something.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
31 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Bear Fat
2
Skybuilders' Cocoon
2
Skybuilders' Urunday Log
2
Skybuilders' Ruby Sea Water
2
Crystals
Water Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1080
Max Quality
9900
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1055
Craftsmanship
1079
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
