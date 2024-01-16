Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Skybuilders' Soap

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Be careful to whom you give this. They may think you are trying to tell them something.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Bear Fat
2
Item Icon
Skybuilders' Cocoon
2
Item Icon
Skybuilders' Urunday Log
2
Item Icon
Skybuilders' Ruby Sea Water
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

