FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Skybuilders' Rope
Miscellany - Item Level 20
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
How long is a length of rope? In this particular rope's case, this long.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Straw
2
Skybuilders' Hemp
2
Crystals
Wind Shard
2
Lightning Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
20
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
74
Max Quality
1198
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
