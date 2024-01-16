Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Skybuilders' Plywood

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Sturdy enough to support the weight of several large Roegadyn. Until it isn't.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Yew Log
2
Item Icon
Skybuilders' Yew Log
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
2
Item Icon
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Skybuilders’ Tools Guide - Final Relic Macro, Gathering Rotation
Shikhu
FFXIV Skysung Tools Guide - Highly Viscous Gobbiegoo, Crafting & Gathering Goals
Shikhu