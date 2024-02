One day, this poor lizard is chasing other, smaller scurrying creatures across the desert plains of Amh Araeng, and the next, it is being transported to another world and dragged lashing and kicking to Ishgard. The chances of the cold-blooded scalekin being content in its frozen new surroundings are slim at best, and you can only hope that the skybuilders are grateful to you for supplying a miserable and motionless lizard.

Available for Purchase with gil No