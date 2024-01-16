Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Simple Curtain
Wall-mounted - Item Level 33
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A yellow curtain gathered with a polished wooden fastener.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
33
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Linen Yarn
3
Silver Ingot
3
Undyed Linen
3
Crystals
Wind Shard
3
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
33
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
111
Max Quality
500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
