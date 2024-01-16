Games
FFXIV
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Silver Tricorne
Head - Item Level 46
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
95
Magic Defense
95
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of War - Lv. 43
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
51 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+6
Vitality
+8
Dexterity
+6
Direct Hit Rate
+11
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 33
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
46
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Silver Ingot
1
Diremite Sinew
1
Uraeus Leather
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
43
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
155
Max Quality
1580
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
