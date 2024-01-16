Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Silver Tricorne

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

95

95

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
1
Item Icon
Diremite Sinew
1
Item Icon
Uraeus Leather
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

