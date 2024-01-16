Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Silver Spinner's Pull Card

Item Details

Details

One of five medium rarity Triple Triad cards, including limited edition tournament cards.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Alliance Raid Guide: Myths of the Realm - Euphrosyne (Patch 6.3)
Mike Williams
Stardew Valley Fishing Guide - Where and When to Catch the Legendary Fish
Sam Desatoff,Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi