FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Silver Rivets
Metal - Item Level 25
Item Details
HQ
Details
Short silver pins with large heads. Used in connecting metal plates.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
