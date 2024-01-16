Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Silver Needle

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

17

15.87

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
2
Item Icon
Mudstone Whetstone
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
2
Item Icon
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

