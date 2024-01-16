Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Silver Needle
Weaver's Primary Tool - Item Level 28
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
17
Physical Damage
15.87
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
WVR - Lv. 28
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
37 gil
Bonuses
Control
+32
Craftsmanship
+55
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 18
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
28
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Silver Ingot
2
Mudstone Whetstone
2
Crystals
Fire Shard
2
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
26
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
90
Max Quality
690
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
