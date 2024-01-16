Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Silver Gobcog

Item Details

Details

A tiny, multi-toothed silver cog widely used by goblins as currency.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
Introducing Our FFXIV Item Database - Gear, Materials, Crafting, and More
Michael Higham
All New Items Added in FFXIV Patch 6.25 - Manderville Weapons, Noir Outfit, & More
Dillon Skiffington