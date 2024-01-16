Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Sil'dihn Side Table

Item Details

Details

A small table crafted in the Sil'dihn style.

Attributes

Related Posts

All New Items Added in FFXIV Patch 6.25 - Manderville Weapons, Noir Outfit, & More
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Guide to All 12 Routes of Mount Rokkon
Mills Webster
FFXIV 6.25 Patch Notes Summary; Everything You Need to Know
Michael Higham