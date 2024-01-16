Games
Shrimp Ball
Fishing Tackle - Item Level 490
Item Details
Details
A ball of shrimp and rye flour paste. Processed bait for saltwater fishing.
Classes
FSH - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
69 gil
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
