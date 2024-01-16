Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Short Bill Minnow
Fishing Tackle - Item Level 410
Item Details
Details
An ocean fishing lure that looks and moves like a tiny, bright fish.
Classes
FSH - Lv. 78
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
94 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
How to Farm Centurio Seals in FFXIV
Mills Webster
How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium
The Battles and Celebration of FFXIV Player Peter 'Fearless' Nguyen
Kyle Campbell