FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Shiva's Diamond Claws
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 115
Item Details
64
Physical Damage
56.32
Auto-attack
2.64
Delay
Details
Classes
PGL MNK - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
615 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+45
Vitality
+46
Critical Hit
+46
Direct Hit Rate
+32
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
115
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
