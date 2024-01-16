Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Shiva Card

Item Details

Details

An epic (★★★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.14 TFT Patch Notes - Twisted Fate, Ranked Queue, Shapeshifters Nerfed
Dillon Skiffington
You Can Now Cosplay Shiva in FFXIV With the New Iceheart's Attire
placeholder
Michael Hassall
How to Get the Ballroom Etiquette - Apocalyptic Charades Emote in FFXIV
Jessica Scharnagle