FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Shisui Joi of Maiming
Body - Item Level 270
Item Details
208
Magic Defense
265
Defense
Details
Classes
LNC DRG RPR - Lv. 63
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
993 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+95
Vitality
+99
Skill Speed
+92
Determination
+64
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 53
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
270
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
