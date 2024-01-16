Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Shirt of the Divine Hero

Item Details

96

96

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Pathfinder’s Latest DLC Feels Like A Visit To Your Local Tabletop Game Shop
Paul Tamayo
FFXIV Alliance Raid Guide: Myths of the Realm - Aglaia (Patch 6.1)
Mike Williams
Dota Underlords Update Patch Notes - Proto Pass, Scoreboard, & Post-Game Summary
Dillon Skiffington