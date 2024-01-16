Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Shirogane Pinwheel

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A tiny spinning toy that is quite popular among Hingan children.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Luxurious Paper
8
Item Icon
Phrygian Gold Ingot
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Will Finally Turn Automatic Housing Demolition Back On With Patch 6.3
Mike Williams
How to Farm Centurio Seals in FFXIV
Mills Webster
Final Fantasy XIV Is Turning Automatic Housing Demolition Back on in Europe
Mike Williams