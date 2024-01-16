Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Shirogane Pinwheel
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 540
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A tiny spinning toy that is quite popular among Hingan children.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
540
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Luxurious Paper
8
Phrygian Gold Ingot
8
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
86
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3100
Max Quality
6800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2451
Craftsmanship
2590
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Will Finally Turn Automatic Housing Demolition Back On With Patch 6.3
Mike Williams
How to Farm Centurio Seals in FFXIV
Mills Webster
Final Fantasy XIV Is Turning Automatic Housing Demolition Back on in Europe
Mike Williams