FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Shire Emissary's Thighboots
Feet - Item Level 260
Item Details
152
Magic Defense
152
Defense
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
765 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+59
Dexterity
+57
Skill Speed
+57
Determination
+40
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
260
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
