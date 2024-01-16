Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Shire Custodian's Circlet

Item Details

276

276

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Poetics to Gil Guide - Earn Money With Tomestones (2024)
Mills Webster
ICYMI: Everything Shown at Wholesome Direct 2021
Natalie Flores
Where to Spend Tomestones of Poetics in FFXIV: The Best Items to Buy
Nerium