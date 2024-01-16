Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Shire Codex
Scholar's Arm - Item Level 260
Item Details
78
Physical Damage
81.12
Auto-attack
3.12
Delay
Details
Classes
SCH - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1390 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+95
Piety
+94
Vitality
+88
Spell Speed
+66
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
260
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
