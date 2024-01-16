Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Shire Cesti
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 260
Item Details
78
Physical Damage
66.56
Auto-attack
2.56
Delay
Details
Classes
PGL MNK - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1390 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+95
Vitality
+98
Skill Speed
+66
Critical Hit
+94
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
260
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
