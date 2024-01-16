Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Shield of the Savage
Shield - Item Level 30
Item Details
58
Block Strength
58
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA CNJ THM PLD WHM BLM - Lv. 28
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
28 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+1
Vitality
+1
Spell Speed
+2
Intelligence
+1
Direct Hit Rate
+2
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 18
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
30
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
