Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Shield of the Savage

Item Details

58

58

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Paladin Best-in-Slot Gear (FFXIV 6.18) for Average and Savage Players
Mike Williams
FFXIV Raid Guide - Pandaemonium Asphodelos: The Second Circle (Savage)
Mike Williams
FFXIV: All the New Dragonsong Ultimate Weapons of the Heavens and How to Get Them
Michael Higham