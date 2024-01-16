Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Shield of the Fury
Shield - Item Level 205
Item Details
400
Block Strength
400
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
366 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+22
Vitality
+22
Skill Speed
+24
Determination
+17
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
205
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
