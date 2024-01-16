Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Shield of the Behemoth King
Shield - Item Level 180
Item Details
400
Block Strength
400
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
321 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+20
Vitality
+19
Critical Hit
+16
Determination
+23
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
180
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Amaurot: FF14 Dungeon Guide - Bosses, Strategy, & Tips
Nerium
FFXIV Raid Guide: The Weeping City of Mhach
Mike Williams
Tower of the Rayne Syndicate Palworld Guide - How to Beat Zoe and Grizzbolt
Michael Hassall