Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Shield of the Behemoth King

Item Details

400

400

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Amaurot: FF14 Dungeon Guide - Bosses, Strategy, & Tips
Nerium
FFXIV Raid Guide: The Weeping City of Mhach
Mike Williams
Tower of the Rayne Syndicate Palworld Guide - How to Beat Zoe and Grizzbolt
Michael Hassall