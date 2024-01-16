Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Shield of Light
Shield - Item Level 495
Item Details
867
Block Strength
867
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
591 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+55
Vitality
+57
Critical Hit
+39
Determination
+55
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
495
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
