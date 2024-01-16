Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Sharlayan Philosopher's Boots

Item Details

158

90

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

All New Items Added in FFXIV Patch 6.25 - Manderville Weapons, Noir Outfit, & More
Dillon Skiffington
Stranger of Paradise is the Anti-FFXIV, and I Love It for That
Michael Higham
FFXIV Endwalker Preview: A Walkthrough of Old Sharlayan, Garlemald, and Thavnair
Mike Williams