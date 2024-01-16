Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Sharlayan Pathmaker's Coat
Body - Item Level 148
Item Details
166
Magic Defense
211
Defense
Details
Classes
LNC DRG RPR - Lv. 59
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
544 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+57
Vitality
+58
Skill Speed
+69
Determination
+48
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 49
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
148
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
All New Items Added in FFXIV Patch 6.25 - Manderville Weapons, Noir Outfit, & More
Dillon Skiffington
Stranger of Paradise is the Anti-FFXIV, and I Love It for That
Michael Higham
FFXIV Endwalker Preview: A Walkthrough of Old Sharlayan, Garlemald, and Thavnair
Mike Williams