Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Sharlayan Fishcake Ingredient

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A key ingredient for making Sharlayan fishcakes.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Fishcake Ingredient Supplies
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
8
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Fishcake Ingredient Supplies
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Water Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

All New Items Added in FFXIV Patch 6.25 - Manderville Weapons, Noir Outfit, & More
Dillon Skiffington
Stranger of Paradise is the Anti-FFXIV, and I Love It for That
Michael Higham
FFXIV Endwalker Preview: A Walkthrough of Old Sharlayan, Garlemald, and Thavnair
Mike Williams