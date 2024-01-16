Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Sharlayan Fishcake Ingredient
Other - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A key ingredient for making Sharlayan fishcakes.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Fishcake Ingredient Supplies
8
Crystals
Water Crystal
8
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2625
Max Quality
4320
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Culinarian
Materials
Fishcake Ingredient Supplies
8
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Water Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2625
Max Quality
4320
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
All New Items Added in FFXIV Patch 6.25 - Manderville Weapons, Noir Outfit, & More
Dillon Skiffington
Stranger of Paradise is the Anti-FFXIV, and I Love It for That
Michael Higham
FFXIV Endwalker Preview: A Walkthrough of Old Sharlayan, Garlemald, and Thavnair
Mike Williams