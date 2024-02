The massive fin of a megalodon, boiled in a rich Far Eastern broth until soft and gelatinous. While not included in the soup, the remainder of the sharkflesh is salted and dried until rock hard, then shaved into paper-thin slices which, when boiled in hot water, create a savory soup that is the base of countless other recipes. EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Available for Purchase with gil No