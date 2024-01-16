Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Shark-class Bow Frame

Item Details

Details

The essential metal framework around which a shark-class bow might be constructed.

Attributes

Related Posts

Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.1 TFT Patch Notes – Lunar Champions Added
Dillon Skiffington
MHW The Distant Dark Tide Event Quest Guide - Arch-Tempered Namielle
Nerium
Genshin Impact Collei Guide: Best Build, Materials, Kit, Skills
Marloes Valentina Stella