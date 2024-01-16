Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Shadows Withal Orchestrion Roll

Item Details

Details

Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Patch 6.1 Coming in April, New Details on Quests, Hrothgar Hair, Raids, and More
Michael Higham
Abyssos: The Eighth Circle Raid Guide (Pandaemonium) - FFXIV Patch 6.2
Mike Williams
FFXIV Patch 6.1 Will Feature New Faces and Story Surprises, Says Yoshida
Mike Williams