FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Shaded Spectacles
Head - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
13
Magic Defense
7
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Bonuses
Blind Resistance
+4
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Polarized Glass
3
Darksteel Nugget
3
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
210
Max Quality
2200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Control
255
Required For Quick Synth
Control
318
