FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Shaded Spectacles

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

13

7

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Polarized Glass
3
Item Icon
Darksteel Nugget
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

