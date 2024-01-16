Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Serpent Tracer

Item Details

Details

A handheld incendiary device distributed by the Order of the Twin Adder.

Attributes

