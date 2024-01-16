Games
Serpent Private's Staff
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 23
Item Details
30
Physical Damage
32
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 22
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
43 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+5
Intelligence
+4
Direct Hit Rate
+5
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 12
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
23
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
