Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Seraph Cane Awoken

Item Details

72

82.56

3.44

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

9-Hour FFXIV Maintenance Scheduled for Oct 31, New Data Center Details
Michael Higham
FFXIV Scholar Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
Scholar Rotation, Openers, and Abilities - (Patch 6.5) - FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi