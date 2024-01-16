Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Seraph Cane Awoken
Two–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 200
Item Details
72
Physical Damage
82.56
Auto-attack
3.44
Delay
Details
Classes
WHM - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Mind
+75
Piety
+82
Vitality
+67
Determination
+57
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
9-Hour FFXIV Maintenance Scheduled for Oct 31, New Data Center Details
Michael Higham
FFXIV Scholar Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
Scholar Rotation, Openers, and Abilities - (Patch 6.5) - FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi