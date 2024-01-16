Games
Seraph Cane
Two–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 210
Item Details
73
Physical Damage
83.71
Auto-attack
3.44
Delay
Details
Classes
WHM - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1123 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+78
Piety
+59
Vitality
+69
Critical Hit
+84
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
210
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
