FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Sepia Sole
Seafood - Item Level 395
Item Details
Details
A remarkably flat freshwater fish found in Kholusia. [Suitable for printing on small canvases.]
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
8 gil
Repairs
level
Culinarian Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
395
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
