Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Sephirot Tree

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An imposing objet d'art of a sacred tree. ※One per estate only.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Marble
3
Item Icon
Fiend Sap
3
Item Icon
Hallowed Water
3
Item Icon
Deep-blue Cluster
3
Item Icon
Growth Formula Zeta
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

FFXIV Aglaia Lore Dive: The Story Behind Nald'thal, Azeyma, Rhalgr, and Byregot
Victor Hunter
Full FFXIV 6.2 Patch Notes Summary, Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
FFXIV Faux Hollows Guide: How It Works & How to Unlock Unreal Trials
Andrea Shearon