Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Sephirot Tree
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 210
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An imposing objet d'art of a sacred tree. ※One per estate only.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
210
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Marble
3
Fiend Sap
3
Hallowed Water
3
Deep-blue Cluster
3
Growth Formula Zeta
3
Crystals
Water Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
880
Max Quality
1650
Characteristics
Required
Control
820
Craftsmanship
850
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Aglaia Lore Dive: The Story Behind Nald'thal, Azeyma, Rhalgr, and Byregot
Victor Hunter
Full FFXIV 6.2 Patch Notes Summary, Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
FFXIV Faux Hollows Guide: How It Works & How to Unlock Unreal Trials
Andrea Shearon