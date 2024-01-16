Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Select Squid Ink
Ingredient - Item Level 620
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A jar of rich and silky squid ink, selected for its quality by a Boutique of Splendors procurer.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
40 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Related Posts
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium
How to Do Fortnite Cross Play
Dillon Skiffington
FF14 Leveling Guide: Tips to Reach the Level Cap Fast
Nerium