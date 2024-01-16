Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Seema Patrician

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A fatty freshwater fish native to Twinpools. [Suitable for printing on medium canvases.]

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FF14 Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week - June 21, 2019
Nerium
FFXIV Guide: What's a Forlorn Maiden & What Does Twist of Fate Do?
Nerium
FFXIV Housing Lottery Halts After Bugged Results, Devs are Investigating
Andrea Shearon